Karnataka Cabinet approves climate resilience project worth ₹5,000 crore

December 07, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government on Thursday approved the Karnataka Multi Sector Disaster and Climate Resilience Project, estimated to be ₹5,000 crore and to be implemented with World Bank assistance. The approval of the project was among the many proposals cleared by the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The project includes climate resilient infrastructure in Bengaluru by developing rajakaluves, waterway front, construction of STPs and WTPs, restoring lakes, recharging groundwater with flood water, and managing wastewater. Among others, the project envisages institutional strengthening and capacity building by reorganising the climate and disaster relief management governance system and repurpose KSNDMC, sources said.

The project entails World Bank assistance of ₹3,500 crore and State grants of ₹1,500 crore, and the proposal will be sent to the Union Department of Economic Affairs for recommending the same to World Bank. Over the seven year period, the government intends to spent ₹5,000 crore in two phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project has mainstream flood and drought risk management by updating and operationalising the Karnataka Water policy, 2022, and enhancing climate finance accessibility by leveraging government budget, programmes, and schemes.

SC/ST Act amended

The Cabinet approved the scrapping of the controversial Section 7D of The Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Tribal Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, and approved moving of an amendment in this regard for the legislature’s approval.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Cabinet decided to defer the issue of withdrawing the October 7, 2023, order that entailed farmers to invest on the irrigation pumpsets and reverting to the earlier system of Escoms investing on setting up of the infrastructure. While the government decision came under criticism from farmers and legislators for burdening the farmers, the government is learnt to have deferred withdrawing the order owing to financial constraints.

Strategies discussed

The Cabinet is learnt to have discussed strategies to counter the Opposition attack on Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for his comments on the Speaker’s post and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over withdrawal of consent given to CBI.

On Thursday, the Cabinet ratified its earlier decision to withdraw consent given to CBI on September 25, 2019, by the then BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa, as per Section 21 of Karnataka General Clauses Act, 1899. The Cabinet is learnt to have sought legal opinion from experts in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.