Karnataka Cabinet approves 15% salary hike for RTC employees

June 16, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Thursday approved the enhancement of salaries of the employees and officers of the State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) by 15%.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting, and the cost of the enhanced salaries has been estimated to be about ₹45.13 crore a month and is expected to work out to about ₹2,166 crore over a period of four years, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons during the post-Cabinet meeting briefing. He pointed out that the enhancement of salaries was one of the pre-poll promises made by the Congress.

The government, he said, had also decided to waive the dues from the RTCs towards motor vehicle tax and arrears amounting to ₹79.85 crore. He said the dues had been waived to reduce the burden on the RTCs. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved ₹28.13 crore for the purchase of 10 EV double-decker buses under the National Clean Air programme.

Among other Cabinet decisions are the administrative approval for the revision of the cost of filling 70 tanks in Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban districts from the Vrishabhavati valley. He said that while the cost of filling these tanks with 243 MLD was around ₹865 crore, approval was given for the revised estimate of ₹1,081 crore.

The Cabinet approved changes in rules for mandatory fire NOC given by the Fire Services Department from 15 metres to 21 metres for buildings.