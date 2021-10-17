Karnataka bypolls: Yediyurappa finalises campaign schedule

BENGALURU

17 October 2021 23:52 IST

Despite his supposed unhappiness over the selection of candidate in Hangal Assembly constituency, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to take up campaign for the BJP’s bypoll candidates from October 20. His tour itinerary has now been finalised.

Sources said the veteran leader, who so far has not hit the election trail, had to be convinced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who met him before making the announcement. As per the schedule released, he will take part in poll campaign on behalf of Ramesh Bhusanur in Sindgi on October 20 and 21, and for Hangal candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar on October 22 and 23.

Though Hangal and Sindgi constituencies will see polling on October 30, it is the Hangal seat in Haveri district that political circles are keenly watching. With the ticket slipping away from the politically strong Udasi family, BJP sources said it has become tricky for senior party leaders, as both Mr. Bommai and Mr. Yediyurappa had favoured a member of the Udasi family for it. The MP for Haveri, Shivakumar Udasi, had sought ticket for either himself or his wife.

While Mr. Bommai is keen to ensure the BJP’s victory in his home district and in his first election since taking over as Chief Minister, it has to be seen how the internal dynamics pan out before the elections, sources said.