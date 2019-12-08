Karnataka bypolls: Stage set for counting of votes in K.R. Pet

Arrangements are in place for the counting of votes polled in the byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly constituency on Monday. The result is expected by noon.

The counting will begin at 8 a.m. at the Government Polytechnic College in K.R. Pet town where the EVMs, VVPAT machines and other poll paraphernalia used at all 258 polling stations on December 5 have been kept securely.

According to Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer M.V. Venkatesh, the counting of votes will be taken up in 19 rounds. Fourteen tables have been arranged for the purpose. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro observer. Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) votes and postal votes will be counted first.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been promulgated around the counting centre. Sale of liquor has been banned in town and vehicular movement on roads near the counting centre is restricted.

A total of seven candidates are in the fray, with disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda of the BJP, K.B. Chandrashekar of the Congress, and B.L. Devaraj of the JD(S) being the key one. The other four candidates are H.M. Chandre Gowda of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, H.D. Revanna of Purvanchal Mahapanchayat, K.N. Shankare Gowda from Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, and Deve Gowda, an Independent.

The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 80.52% this time, as against 83.87% in the 2018 Assembly elections.