Karnataka bypolls results: People looking for a change, say Congress leaders

In Sindgi, the Congress improved its vote share despite losing to the ruling BJP

Congress leaders said ‘people of Karnataka are looking for a change’ and exuded confidence about the party returning to power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiaah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar attributed voters’ dissatisfaction with the government over corruption, bad governance and inflation for the BJP’s defeat in Hangal.

“People are fed up with bad administration of the BJP government in the State,” Mr. Siddaramaiaah said.

“The results will serve to caution the government about its performance, but is not an indicator of the outcome of the 2023 Assembly elections. An anti-incumbency factor seems to have started working against the BJP government. The popularity graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is declining,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

Mr. Shivakumar termed the Congress victory in Hangal constituency a ‘big loss of face’ for the entire BJP and the State Government. “The people of the State are looking at the Congress as an alternative to the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections,” he said.

“Despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and more than a dozen Ministers camping in Hangal for over a week, the Congress emerged victorious,” he told mediapersons.

In Sindgi, the Congress improved its vote share despite losing to the ruling BJP. “Despite of our loss, we are satisfied with the improvement in vote share,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“Lack of coordination between Congress and JD(S) workers at the grassroots level seems to be the major reason for the defeat (of the party’s candidate Ashok Managuli),” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Ashok Managuli, son of sitting MLA late M.C. Managuli of JD(S), joined the Congress a few months before the bypoll.

“Our expectations failed in Sindgi. We expected to put up a good fight, but the margin of defeat is big,” the former Chief Minister said. However, the party secured second place in the bypoll against third place in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Asked about his chief ministerial ambition in case the party secures a majority of seats after the 2023 polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was nothing wrong in aspiring for the chief minister’s post. The party high command would decide the chief minister based on the opinion of the party MLAs.