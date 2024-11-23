Karnataka bypolls results 2024: Congress candidate continues to lead in Sandur

Congress candidate E. Annapurna continued to lead in the 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th rounds of vote counting. Her lead margin grew from 6562 votes in the 13th round to 6973 votes in 14th round, 8239 votes in 15th round, 8881 votes in 16th round and 9105 votes in 17th round.

Also Read:Bypolls election results LIVE updates

After the completion of 17th round, Congress candidate Ms. Annapurna had 88727 votes in her basket as compared to BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumantha’s 79622 votes.

The bypoll to Sandur was necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the election of E Tukaram of Congress to the Lok Sabha.

The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP.

(With PTI inputs)