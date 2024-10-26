GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka bypolls: Parameshwara exudes confidence of Congress winning all three seats

Updated - October 26, 2024 04:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Home minister G Parameshwara

Home minister G Parameshwara | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has exuded confidence that the Congress party will win all three assembly seats facing the by-election. The Congress will defeat the BJP-JD(S) combine in the elections, he told the media.

He spoke to the media after inaugurating a community hall on DAR Grounds in the city. Answering a question, Dr. Parameshwara said the Congress would resolve the differences over the candidate in Shiggaon constituency.

“The party will resolve differences if any in the constituency. Party’s senior leaders are convincing the rebel candidates to withdraw nomination papers”, he stated. Further, on the caste census, the minister said the cabinet would take it up in the next meeting.

Dr. Parameshwara inaugurated the community hall built by spending ₹3.75 crore. It can accommodate 500 people.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, B.K. Sangameshwara, Belur Gopalakrishna, Balkis Banu, D.S. Arun, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, Manjunath Bhandari, Eastern Range IGP B. Ramesh, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others were present.

Congress leader H.C. Yogish submitted a memorandum to the minister urging him to set up a police commissionerate in the city, a separate police station for Shivamogga Airport, a traffic station for Shivamogga Rural among others.

Published - October 26, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.