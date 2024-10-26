Karnataka bypolls: Parameshwara exudes confidence of Congress winning all three seats

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has exuded confidence that the Congress party will win all three assembly seats facing the by-election. The Congress will defeat the BJP-JD(S) combine in the elections, he told the media.

He spoke to the media after inaugurating a community hall on DAR Grounds in the city. Answering a question, Dr. Parameshwara said the Congress would resolve the differences over the candidate in Shiggaon constituency.

“The party will resolve differences if any in the constituency. Party’s senior leaders are convincing the rebel candidates to withdraw nomination papers”, he stated. Further, on the caste census, the minister said the cabinet would take it up in the next meeting.

Dr. Parameshwara inaugurated the community hall built by spending ₹3.75 crore. It can accommodate 500 people.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, B.K. Sangameshwara, Belur Gopalakrishna, Balkis Banu, D.S. Arun, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, Manjunath Bhandari, Eastern Range IGP B. Ramesh, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others were present.

Congress leader H.C. Yogish submitted a memorandum to the minister urging him to set up a police commissionerate in the city, a separate police station for Shivamogga Airport, a traffic station for Shivamogga Rural among others.