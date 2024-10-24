Karnataka bypolls: Nikhil Kumaraswamy is NDA candidate from Channapatna

In what promises to be a thriller in the bypolls, Channapatna Assembly constituency will witness a mega battle as Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate to take on C.P. Yogeshwar, who filed his nomination on a Congress ticket on October 24.

Mr. Nikhil’s candidature as Janata Dal (Secular) candidate was announced by his grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda in Bengaluru after consultations with JD(S) party workers from Channapatna. Soon after, BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa officially announced Mr. Nikhil as the NDA candidate.

This will be Mr Nikhil’s third foray into electoral politics. In 2023, he lost in Ramanagara constituency during the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Earlier in 2019, he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to independent candidate Sumalatha. At that time, Mr. Nikhil had contested in Mandya as the Janata Dal Secular-Congress alliance candidate when the alliance was in power and the government was headed by his father H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Yogeshwar is seen as a turncoat in politics, but has won five times from Channapatna Assembly constituency. Interestingly, he lost the last two elections (2018 and 2023) to H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In 2020, BJP had got Mr Yogeshwar elected to the legislative Council. Earlier this week, Mr Yogeshwar resigned from the Council and the BJP.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda announced that Mr. Nikhil will contest from Channapatna and will be filing his nomination on October 25. The former Prime Minister said he, along with BJP leaders, would be with Mr. Nikhil during filing of nomination papers at Channapatna. Besides, he would campaign for his grandson for the by-election.

The party had been wary of fielding him in the Channapatna by-poll, which was necessitated by the resignation of H.D. Kumaraswamy after he won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Kumaraswamy is now the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel.

Tussle in NDA for ticket and complications for JD(S) in Channapatna

While Mr. Nikhil was seen as a front-runner to contest on the NDA ticket and represent JD(S), Mr. Yogeshwar was adamant on contesting on the BJP ticket. JD(S) asked Mr. Yogeshwar to contest on its symbol, but he chose to quit the BJP and join the Congress on October 23.

This development had put the JD(S) on the back foot. It feared that all forces opposed to the party would align against its candidate in this by-poll. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, who lost to Mr. Nikhil’s uncle C.N. Manjunath in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, want to avenge the defeat. JD(S) leaders are also wary of Mr. Yogeshwar getting support from certain Vokkaliga leaders in the BJP though the central leaders are completely backing the JD(S).

Though Mr. Gowda announced Mr. Nikhil’s name, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Nikhil, accompanied by several leaders of the JD(S) and BJP, met former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to discuss the developments before formally announcing Mr. Nikhil as the NDA candidate. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were among those present in the NDA meeting.

The Channapatna by-poll promises to be a cracker of a contest given the high political stakes involved. While Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Yogeshwar will be looking to avenge their defeat, Mr. Deve Gowda’s family will be looking to retain the seat and their influence in the district. In the 2023 Assembly elections, JD(S) could retain only Channapatna constituency in Ramanagara district. Now, even this constituency is at stake.

