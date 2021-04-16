Karnataka bypolls: Door-to-door campaign muted by pandemic

Belagavi/Kalaburagi/Yadgir

One candidate has tested positive for COVID-19, while news of CM contracting virus has dampened spirits

Even as the district administrations were busy making preparations for polling for the byelections to Belagavi Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments, to be held on Saturday, the candidates and their followers were busy conducting door-to-door campaign on Friday, though the pandemic certainly cast a shadow on the activities.

At Belagavi, the news of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa contracting COVID-19 dampened the spirits of the BJP camp. Most of the BJP leaders, including party candidate Mangala Angadi and her close associates, did not venture out for door-to-door visits as most of them had taken part in various meetings and programmes with Mr. Yediyurappa. Ms. Mangala chose to remain at home for most of the day.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi was busy visiting households, followers, temples, and mosques in the constituency, while his children Priyanka and Rahul also campaigned for him, covering nearly 70 villages in a single day.

Basavakalyan saw hectic political activity, with Congress candidate Mala B. Narayana Rao, BJP rebel candidate Mallikarjun Khuba, and JD(S) candidate Syed Yasrub Ali Quadri visiting houses and shops. BJP candidate Sharanu Salgar canvassed in villages under Mantal Zilla Panchayat constituency in the morning and later in Basavakalyan.

In Maski, too, local leaders and associates of the candidates were busy making appeals to voters. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Malipatil and former MLA Hampanagouda Badarli canvassed for party candidate Basanagouda Turvihal in villages. Having tested positive for COVID-19, BJP candidate Pratapgouda Patil remained indoors under home isolation.