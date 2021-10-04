Karnataka bypolls: Congress to select candidates by October 6

KPCC has sent three names to high command to pick from

The Congress is expected to finalise by Wednesday the names of its candidates for Hangal and Sindgi constituencies, which are set to see bypolls.

Party sources said that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has sent three names — Srinivas Mane and Manohar Tahsildar for Hangal, and Ashok Managuli for Sindgi — to the party high command to chose from. “We are expecting the high command to clear the names by October 6,” a source said.

The KPCC president on Saturday also said that the party’s candidates in Hangal and Sindgi would file their nominations on October 7 and 8, respectively.

While Hangal is facing bypolls because of the death of BJP member C.M. Udasi, Sindgi is going to the polls following the death of Janata Dal (S) member M.C. Managuli. Mr. Ashok Managuli, whose name has been suggested by the KPCC, is the son of the late legislator.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy defended his party's choice of candidates for Hangal and Sindgi, which had come under criticism from the Congress that said that Muslim candidates in the fray was a means to divide the minority votes. “I know the ground reality there. I had asked Nazia Angadi to work for the election four months ago. She belongs to a family that has worked for our party. The Hangal candidate Niyaz Sheikh is an M.Tech graduate.”