Karnataka bypolls: Congress releases second list with 6 candidates

The Congress announced its second list of candidates for six bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

With many expressing their unwillingness to contest from Yeshwantpur constituency in Bengaluru against S.T. Somashekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has not yet named a candidate for that seat.

Gokak constituency in Belagavi is set to witness an electoral battle between two brothers — Lakhan Jarkiholi of the Congress and Ramesh Jarkiholi of the BJP. Mr. Ramesh was instrumental in destabilising the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in July 2019. In Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari, the party has fielded Venkatrao Ghorpade, brother of former Minister the late M.Y. Ghorpade. He will take on former Minister Anand Singh of the BJP.

After several rounds of talks, the Congress has given ticket to Rizwan Arshad in Shivajinagar constituency. He had lost to P.C. Mohan in Bengaluru Central constituency in the 2019 general elections. In Athani, the party has fielded Gajanan Balachandra Mangasuli, while Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage is the candidate in Kagwad.

In K.R. Pet of Mandya district, the Congress has fielded K.B. Chandrashekar. He will take on K.C. Narayana Gowda of the BJP.

Monday is the last day for filing nomination papers.