Karnataka bypolls: CM to hit campaign trail only on last three days

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has so far been conspicuous by his absence from the BJP byelection campaign in the State. Party sources say he will join on the last three days of the campaign and hold road shows in both Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar, which are headed for polls on November 3.

“He will have a limited role in the campaign,” said a close aide of the Chief Minister.

This is in contrast to the campaign in 15 constituencies that saw bypolls in December 2019, when Mr. Yediyurappa led from the front. “The survival of the government was in question then and winning over 10 seats was critical to his continuing as Chief Minister. That is not the case here. He need not slog like he did then,” a senior party functionary said.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa also said he has been unhappy with party affairs and how a considerable section within the party, including senior office-bearers, have been “plotting for his removal”. “He is trying to send the message that he is unhappy,” a close associate said.

Vijayendra factor

However, Mr. Yediyurappa is particularly keen on a party victory in Sira. “His son B.Y. Vijayendra has been working in Sira and they want to build a narrative based on Mr. Vijayendra’s election management skills, like in K.R. Pet, especially given that it is not a Lingayat-dominated seat,” a source said.

