Karnataka bypolls: Caste equations at play in Hunsur

The electoral fortunes of candidates in the fray in the byelection to Hunsur Assembly constituency in Mysuru appear to hinge on a curious interplay of castes and interests of various political personalities.

The Kuruba community, which has stood firmly behind former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress in successive elections in the region, is now being aggressively wooed by BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath, who also belongs to that community. A Halumata Kuruba organisation also convened a press conference in Hunsur on Saturday and declared their support for Mr. Vishwanath.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath recently, it remains to be seen how far Mr. Vishwanath will be successful in luring the Kuruba community away from the Congress. “If Mr. Vishwanath is elected, he will be Minister,” reasoned Revanna, his supporter, adding that Mr. Siddaramaiah is unlikely to make it to the government at least for the next three-and-a-half years.

Similarly, the Vokkaliga community that has been patronising the JD(S) is also expected to become vulnerable to be led away if its candidate Somashekar does not figure in the top two positions in the run-up to polling date (December 5). The government led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the pride of the Vokkaliga community, which is loathe to the return of Mr. Vishwanath to the Assembly after what they see as his “act of betrayal”. The Congress leaders are hopeful of the community throwing its lot with them at the eleventh hour to defeat Mr. Vishwanath.

Political observers do not rule out the possibility of influential Vokkaliga leaders and MLAs of neighbouring constituencies of K.R. Nagar and Chamundeshwari, S.R. Mahesh and G.T. Deve Gowda, also making a foray into Hunsur and chalking out strategies to protect their political interests.