Karnataka bypolls: BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar resigns as MLC after signs of denial of party ticket to contest from Channapatna seat

The bypolls to Channapatna Assembly seat assumed complex proportions on Monday (October 21, 2024), with BJP leader and aspirant C.P. Yogeshwar tendering resignation to his MLC post after it turned out that he would not get the ticket.

Though Mr. Yogeshwar told mediapersons after submitting the resignation letter that he was planning to contest as an Independent in Channapatna bypolls, those in political circles are curious to know if he would join the ruling Congress to contest on its ticket.

Keeping everyone guessing, Mr. Yogeshwar said he would take two days to decide on his future course of action. He said he was willing to fight the bypolls as a BJP candidate even now.

Mr. Yogeshwar flew down to Hubballi to meet Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his home office and submit the resignation letter.

“I was an aspirant for the BJP ticket from Channapattana. I was not assured of the party ticket. Then, I was given the offer of fighting on a JD(S) ticket. But I rejected the offer. The BJP district president told me that the party wanted to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the JD(S) candidate from Channapatna. I wished them luck and came to Hubballi,” he said.

Possible division of votes?

It may be noted that the NDA leaders have left the Channapatna seat to JD(S) as its leader H. D. Kumaraswamy held the seat earlier before entering the Lok Sabha. However, considering the present political situation in which Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself is personally monitoring the Congress’ bypoll preparations in the constituency, NDA leaders had decided to ask Mr. Yogeshwar, who has represented Channapatna multiple times in the Assembly, to contest on a JD(S) ticket. However, Mr. Yogeshwar refused such an offer.

His future political moves are being closely watched as any division of votes in Channapatna may turn the bypoll into a challenge for the JD(S), which is considering the possibility of fielding Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Battle of Vokkaliga giants

D.K. Suresh, former MP from Bengaluru Rural and brother of Mr. Shivakumar, too, had disclosed on October 20, 2024, that there is pressure on him to contest from Channapatna. Of the three assembly seats that are going to bypolls in Karnataka, the Channapatna seat has attracted all the political attention as it has turned out to be a prestige battle between two Vokkaliga heavyweights —Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In fact, Mr. Yogeshwar’s rebellion is also speculated to be linked to this turf battle between the two political stalwarts who are willing to go any lengths to prove their influence over the constituency as well as community.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is crestfallen after his brother lost the recent Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Rural seat and his party lost most of the seats in the Vokkaliga belt, is keen to redeem the pride by winning Channapatna seat. At the same time, Mr. Kumaraswamy is determined to send a message that his hold in the region cannot be challenged, by ensuring that his party candidate wins this seat.