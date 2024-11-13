 />
Karnataka bypolls: A few residents boycott polling in Shiggaon’s Savanur

Some families at Dandinpet in Savanur boycotted the bypolls over not being given record of occupancy rights to them.

Published - November 13, 2024 04:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of a families at Dandinpet in Savanur of Shiggaon constituency boycotted polling on November 13, 2024, in protest against not being given record of occupancy rights. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Despite attempts by the authorities to convince them, some families residing at Dandinpet in Savanur boycotted the polling in Shiggaon in protest against not being given record of occupancy rights to them.

The residents said they have been residing at Dandinpet for the last 70 years. However, instead of giving them record of occupancy rights, the Revenue Department had given the land to Anjuman-e-Islam and so they had decided against voting.

The residents belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities and have erected a banner boycotting the election, citing the reason for their decision.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Vijaymahanthesh Danammanavar told The Hindu that the issue had come to their notice a few days ago and the Tahsildar and others had gone to convince them.

“After interaction with officials they were almost convinced to withdraw the protest. There are around 42 families in the area and, as per my information, barring six or seven families, the rest have participated in the voting after being convinced by officials,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also said a case pertaining to the issue is pending before the High Court of Karnataka.

Published - November 13, 2024 04:31 pm IST

