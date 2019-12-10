Karnataka bypolls: A clean sweep for BJP in Belagavi

Three MLAs who were disqualified for defecting were elected back to the State Assembly with significant margins of victory in Belagavi on Monday. All three candidates got about 50% of the votes polled.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had claimed to be the prime mover of ‘Operation Lotus’, won by a margin of 29,010 votes. He got 87,450 of the 1.78 lakh votes polled. His brother and Congress candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi got 58,444 votes. Ashok Pujari, who filed nomination as JD(S) candidate, got 27,948 votes. Political observers said that the Gokak election was never fought on party affiliations, but was always dependent on the personal clout of Ramesh Jarkiholi. His tally in the 2018 Assembly election as BJP candidate was around 75,000 votes. There were no rejected votes and NOTA votes stood at 1,153.

In Athani, the BJP’s Mahesh Kumthalli got 99,203 votes while Congress nominee Gajanan Mangasuli got 59,214 votes. The BJP won with a lead of nearly 40,000. Of the 1.65 lakh votes, 38 were rejected and 1,532 were NOTA.

In Kagwad, which was believed to be leaning towards the Congress, the BJP sprung a surprise win with a lead of 18,557 votes. The saffron party’s Shrimanth Patil got 76,952 votes while the Congress’ Raju Kage got 58,395 votes. Mr. Patil, as Congress nominee, had defeated Mr. Kage by over 30,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls. JD(S) nominee Shreeshail Tugushetty could garner only 2,448 votes. Of the 1.42 lakh votes polled, 37 were rejected and 1,238 were NOTA.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is said to have considered ensuring the victory of BJP candidates in Athani and Kagwad a matter of prestige. At a breakfast meeting at his house, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had asked him to ensure their victory. At a rally held a few hours later, Mr. Savadi swore on Sri Shivayogi Swami, seer of a local mutt, that he would carry the two candidates on his shoulder to the Vidhana Soudha. This emotional appeal seems to have worked for the BJP.