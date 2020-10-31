Karnataka bypolls: 50% postal ballots in Sira are already in

More than 50% of the voters eligible for postal ballot in Sira Assembly constituency have exercised their franchise already.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, as many as 8,707 eligible voters, who were aged above 80, or were persons with disabilities, or were COVID-19 patients, had been mapped and Form 12D had been given to them. Out of this, the BLOs had collected 5,019 12D forms. As on Friday, the commission said, as many as 4,687 postal ballots from this category of people had been received for the Sira byelection. Besides, three postal ballots were received from those on election duty.

However, the response to the postal ballot facility for the same category has been poor so far in R.R. Nagar. With there being 6,433 eligible persons, 3,484 12D forms had been given out. As on Friday, election officials had received 225 postal ballot from this category.