Karnataka bypoll results live | We are confident of winning all 15 seats, says Yediyurappa

The counting of votes polled in the December 5 bypolls in Karnataka will begin at 8 a.m. in 11 centres and all the results were most likely to be out by the afternoon. The results in the 15 Assembly constituencies will decide the future of the four-month-old B.S. Yedyurappa-led BJP government.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). Bypolls were not held in two seats due to pending litigations in High Court.

The outcome of the bypoll, which recorded 67.91% polling, is crucial for BJP, which needs to win at least six seats to remain in majority. As of now, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. Besides, there is one BSP member, a nominated MLA and the Speaker.

All arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting of votes. Prohibitory orders restricting assembly of people around the counting centre and activities that could disturb law and order have been clamped, police said.

Here are the updates:

Leaders seek divine intervention

On the eve of counting of votes in 15 seats, leaders visited temples and Maths seeking divine intervention.

Mr. Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. Amid chanting of hymns, Yediyurappa performed a special puja in the temple for a BJP victory in the polls and successful completion of his tenure in the next three-and-a-half years. At the end of the rituals, the priest tied a turban around his head.

The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H,D, Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi. He was accompanied by the party MLC T.A. Sharavana. Sporting a white colour kurta and dhoti with an angavastram around his neck, the octogenarian prayed for the victory of his party candidates in the election.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.

We are confident of winning all 15 seats: Yediyurappa

Several BJP leaders in Karnataka, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Saturday exuded confidence about the partys prospects of winning the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats, the outcome of which will have a bearing on the government led by him.

The results will be declared on December 9.

“I will not speak anything about the bypoll results now.

You will get to know on December 9. We will win with a lead of 25,000-30,000 votes in most of the constituencies and according to our estimate, we are confident of winning all the 15 seats,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Speaking to reporters in Magadi, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said it was a ‘known fact’ that BJP would win the maximum number of seats and that would be officially known on December 9.

With exit polls by local news channels and agencies predicting BJP getting a clear majority winning 9-12 of the 15 seats, the ruling party leaders are confident the government would complete its term.

Will it be curtains to saga of political upheavals?

Not only is the stability of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in question, but also the political survival of 13 disqualified legislators who are now contesting on the BJP symbol. Also, the performance of the Congress in the bypolls would be a reflection on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

The BJP with a strength of 105 legislators (and an Independent) enjoys a majority and requires to win a minimum of six seats out of 15 Assembly constituencies. The elections to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski Assembly constituencies have been deferred owing to election-related petitions.