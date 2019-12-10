Karnataka bypoll results a victory for the people of State, not just BJP: MLA

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA for Udupi, said on Monday that the BJP’s victory in 12 of the 15 Assembly constituencies which saw byelections was a victory for not just the party, but also the people of the State.

Addressing party workers here, Mr. Bhat said that if there was a strong and stable government in the State, there would be proper and smooth governance and administration. The BJP now has majority on its own in the State and the party will win in the two more byelections expected to be held, he said. He also said the next three years and a half of the government’s term would see “a lot of progress” in the State.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) had branded the MLAs of their parties who resigned and joined the BJP as “illegal MLAs”. Now they have got elected and become legal MLAs, bringing majority to the BJP. “Now the B.S. Yediyurappa government will immerse itself in the development of the State,” Mr. Bhat said.

He also said that for all its tall claims, the Congress had won just two seats while the JD(S) drew a blank. “The lone Independent MLA was a rebel BJP candidate. Winning 12 out of 15 seats is a big achievement. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has proved his mettle in these bypolls,” Mr. Bhat said.

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the district unit of BJP, was present.