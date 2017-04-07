Karnataka byelections: Contest is between Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa

The byelections to the two seats — Nanjangud and Gundlupet — of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly scheduled this weekend, on the face of it, may not be important given that it is coming at the near-end of the term of the present Assembly. But, for the main political parties here, the election is a matter of great relevance since it will indicate the trend for the next round of Assembly elections in May 2018.

If the Congress is doing its best to retain both the seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working overtime to clinch a gain and prove a point that it will be the favourite in the general elections. The Congress believes that anti-incumbency, which is an all-important factor in any election, is non-existent since it has administered the State to the best of its efficiency, and the BJP believes the stage is set for it to regain control of the State. While polling for the two seats will be held on April 9, the counting of votes will be on April 13. The Nanjangud seat, set apart for the Scheduled Castes, fell vacant last year following the resignation of V. Srinivas Prasad from the Congress after he was summarily dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. The vacancy in Gundlupet came following the demise of Cooperation Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad.

Having drawn the attention of Mr. Srinivas Prasad to the party, it is obvious that the BJP fielded him as the candidate for the Nanjangud seat and the Congress picked K. Keshavamurthy, who recently crossed over to the party from the Janata Dal (Secular).

In reality, the contest is between State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in both the constituencies. The Congress has to also counter the reported resentment of the Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who was keen on fielding his son in Nanjangud, which was rejected outright by the Chief Minister.

While Mr. Yeddyurappa has to prove that he has the support of the Lingayat community, which is a dominant community in both the constituencies, Mr. Siddaramaiah has to show that he continues to be a mass leader, which he was in 2013, when the Congress swept the Assembly polls in the State. Incidentally, both Nanjangud and Gundlupet, which once formed part of the erstwhile Mysore district, are also in the proximity of Varuna, the constituency of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Both constituencies have a large number of voters of the Dalit community and their votes can have a bearing on the candidates of both parties.

Anxious wait

It is quite clear that Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Siddaramaiah will be the two political leaders who will await the results, much more than their respective parties. While the former has been picked for the post of Chief Minister should the BJP get to the seat of power, the latter has to establish that he is equipped with sufficient fire power to enable the Congress to retain its hold over the State. A defeat in the byelections could result in anxiety for either one of them.

(The writer is Resident Representative, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, Bengaluru)