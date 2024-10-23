Karnataka byelections: Congress fields Yogeshwar for Channapatna, Annapurna for Sandur

The Channapatna byelection arena saw a significant shift on Wednesday with former Minister and five-time MLA C.P. Yogeshwar resigning from the BJP and joining the Congress. By evening, the All-India Congress Committee announced his candidature from Channapatna and that of E. Annapurna, wife of party MP for Ballari E. Tukaram, from Sandur (ST) constituency.

While Ms. Annapurna is contesting for the first time, Mr. Yogeshwar is contesting to enter the Assembly for the sixth time. Mr. Yogeshwar is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

The Congress has not yet announced the candidate for Shiggaon. The last date for filing nomination is October 25.

This follows demands from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Muslim leaders that a candidate belonging to their respective community be given the ticket. The party is expected to announce the candidate on Thursday.

Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna seats fell vacant following the election of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Tukaram and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, respectively, to the Lok Sabha.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress won the Sandur seat while the BJP won Shiggaon and the JD(S) Channapatna.

In Sandur, Ms. Annapura would contest against Bangaru Hanumanthu of the BJP. In Channapatna, Mr. Yogeshwar is expected to take on Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The elections will be held on November 13 and the results announced on November 23.