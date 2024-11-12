Karnataka byelections: All set for polling today after weeks of high-decibel campaign

After a high-voltage campaign marked by heaps of personal taunts, where discussion on development issues took a backseat, the fate of candidates in the fray for the byelections to the Assembly from Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggoan constituencies will be sealed by a little over seven lakh voters on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Tuesday dispatched EVMs and other polling materials to polling booths along with polling and security personnel in the three constituencies to ensure a peaceful voting.

Tied to political fortunes

Though the outcome of the byelections has little consequence in the number game for the government, the stakes are high for individual leaders whose political fortunes could be tied with the results. Especially so for families of former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, whose sons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, respectively, are locked in close contests in Channapatna and Shiggaon, respectively. Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy is hoping to break his losing streak in his third outing in the electoral battle while Mr. Bharath Bommai is making his electoral debut.

The nonagenarian former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s presence despite his health concerns in the campaign for nearly a week to leverage his popularity to his grandson’s benefit provided a glimpse into this intensely fought battle. His bete noire, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, is also expected to come up with strategies to checkmate the first family of the Janata Dal (Secular). The battleground in Channapatna is also crucial to Congress candidate and four-time MLA C.P. Yogeshwar, who has lost the previous two elections and jumped ship from the BJP just over three weeks ago.

The byelections have been necessitated due to the resignations of Mr. Kumaraswmy, Mr. Basavaraj Bommai, and E. Tukaram of the Congress after their victory in Mandya, Haveri, and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

What victory or loss can mean

Within the Congress, stakes could be high for both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. A loss in Channapatna could further rub salt into the wound of Mr. Shivakumar whose brother lost in a high-stake battle in the Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency. The Chief Minister’s stakes are more tied to Sandur and Shiggaon, where he actively campaigned. The byelection results could ignite a debate on power equations within the Congress.

On the other hand, a successful outing for the NDA, especially in Channapatna where the JD(S) candidate is in the fray, could further bolster the alliance as the BJP’s participation in campaign was quite visible and loud.

The campaign was dominated by narratives by the NDA partners on MUDA ‘scam’, wakf issue, alleged corruption and maladministration, while the Congress hit back with the D’Cunha commission’s report that cornered BJP leaders on corruption issue during COVID-19. The ruling party also highlighted the success of the guarantee schemes and promised more funds to develop the constituencies.

Sons in the fray

The electoral fortunes of the sons of two former Chief Ministers — Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai — will be locked in the EVMs on Wednesday. Already, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has several sons of former Chief Ministers, including Dinesh Gundu Rao and Madhu Bangarappa (both Ministers), H.D. Revanna, Ajay Singh, and B.Y. Vijayendra. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is a former MLA and currently a member of the Legislative Council.