ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka byelection: First round results will start trickling in by 9.45 a.m. on Saturday 

Updated - November 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Counting of votes in the three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where byelections were held on November 13, will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said the first round results will start trickling in from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 counting staff have been trained for the vote-counting process and deployed at the centres. They include 59 micro-observers, 66 counting supervisors, and 69 counting assistants.

In Channapatna, counting will be held in three halls of the Government Engineering College in Ramanagara. While counting will be held in the Government Engineering College at Devagiri, Haveri, for Shiggaon constituency, it will be taken up in the Government Polytechnic College, Ballari, for Sandur.

“Mobile phones can be used only by the Election Commission’s observer inside the hall. In addition to the Observer, the Returning Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer or the Counting Supervisor, whose mobile phone is linked to the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), is also authorised to carry mobile phone, but in silent mode, to receive one-time password (OTP) for the purpose of pre-counting of the ETPBS,” stated an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / election

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US