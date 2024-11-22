 />

Karnataka byelection: First round results will start trickling in by 9.45 a.m. on Saturday 

Updated - November 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Counting of votes in the three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where byelections were held on November 13, will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said the first round results will start trickling in from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

Over 200 counting staff have been trained for the vote-counting process and deployed at the centres. They include 59 micro-observers, 66 counting supervisors, and 69 counting assistants.

In Channapatna, counting will be held in three halls of the Government Engineering College in Ramanagara. While counting will be held in the Government Engineering College at Devagiri, Haveri, for Shiggaon constituency, it will be taken up in the Government Polytechnic College, Ballari, for Sandur.

“Mobile phones can be used only by the Election Commission’s observer inside the hall. In addition to the Observer, the Returning Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer or the Counting Supervisor, whose mobile phone is linked to the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), is also authorised to carry mobile phone, but in silent mode, to receive one-time password (OTP) for the purpose of pre-counting of the ETPBS,” stated an official release.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:30 pm IST

