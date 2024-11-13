 />
Karnataka by-polls: Three constituencies witness brisk polling in the morning

A total of 45 candidates are in the fray in these by-elections

Updated - November 13, 2024 10:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
People started arriving early in the morning at polling booths in Shiggaon on November 13, 2024. The main contestants are BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, and Yasir Ahmed Khan of the Congress.

People started arriving early in the morning at polling booths in Shiggaon on November 13, 2024. The main contestants are BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, and Yasir Ahmed Khan of the Congress. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Polling got off to a brisk and peaceful start in three Karnataka constituencies — Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur — with over 10% polling in the first two hours till 9 a.m. on November 13.  

While Channapatna recorded 10.34% polling, Shiggaon and Sandur reported 10.08% and 9.99% polling till 9 a.m. on November 13, according to the Election Commission.

Voting in the by-polls began at 7 a.m. and is expected to go on till around 6 p.m. More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations across the three Assembly constituencies.

People started arriving early in the morning at the polling booths. Many voters, including burqa-clad women and senior citizens, were seen lining up to cast their votes early to avoid the rush later. 

A total of 45 candidates are in the fray in these by-elections, which were necessitated after JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), and Congress MLA E. Tukaram (Sandur )were elected to the Lok Sabha. 

Key contestants include Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H. D. Kumaraswamy, who is contesting on an NDA ticket, and five-time MLA C. P. Yogeshwar who is the Congress candidate in Channapatna Assembly seat.

BJP’s Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, is contesting against Yasir Ahmed Khan of the Congress in Shiggaon whie E. Annapurna, wife of E. Tukaram, is contesting against Bangaru Hanumanthu of BJP in Sandur.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:37 am IST

Karnataka

