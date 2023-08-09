Karnataka: Businessman found murdered in Hassan

August 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

A businessman was found murdered in the industrial area of Hassan on Wednesday. Krishna Gowda, 55, who owned a granite firm, was killed by unknown people in broad daylight.

The assailants were in a car, and they fled the place after attacking Krishna Gowda in front of his granite firm. He had identified with the Janata Dal (Secular) party and also contested for Hassan City Municipal Council once.

The incident happened in Hassan Rural police station limits. Senior police officers reached the spot.