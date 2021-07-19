Karnataka bus accident at Makootam; 15 passengers injured, driver condition critical

As many as 15 passengers were injured when the bus of Karnataka State Road Corporation met with an accident at Makoottam road, which connects Kerala and the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

The AC sleeper coach was travelling from Bengaluru to Kannur with the passengers when the accident took place at Methiyadipara at about 4 a.m on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost visibility due to heavy rains and fog. The bus, which lost control went off-road before hitting a huge tree adjoining the road. The doors were locked following the accident.

The condition of the driver is said to be critical, while about15 injured passengers have been shifted to various hospitals.

The front of the bus was completely destroyed and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Irrity carried out the rescue activities.