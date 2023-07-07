Karnataka budget | What CM’s home district Mysuru got

July 07, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf of Mysuru has received significant budgetary support by way of allocation or projects though the wish-list from various stakeholders was high, and expectations were low.

Mr. Siddaramaiah tabled the budget in the Assembly on July 7. He announced that Mysuru-specific products that have Geographical Indication (GI) tag like Mysuru Mallige, Nanjangudu Rasabale, Mysuru Beetle Leaf will be branded. A new programme will be formulated to promote production, research, marketing and branding of these products. Though no specific allocation has been made, it is an expression of intent and part of the government policy, which will help give a push to the GI products.

The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) campus will be upgraded on the lines of Pragati Maidan in Delhi, though no specific amount has been allotted. The KEA ground is the venue for exhibitions, and the proposal will pave the way for better infrastructure and facilities to conduct expos throughout the year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has retained the museum project announced by his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai in the budget tabled before Karnataka went to the polls. The new budget supports the establishment of Karnataka Archaeological Museum and Art Gallery on a 2.5-acre plot to showcase the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka.

A budgetary provision of ₹155 crore has been made to operationalise 3 super-speciality hospitals in Karnataka of which one is in Mysuru, and the other two are in Kalaburgi and Belagavi districts.

The CM has announced that a state-of-the-art skill laboratory, research centres and indoor sports facilities will be launched in different parts of the State, including in Mysuru, while the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science will establish colleges of allied health sciences in Mysuru district.

The Trauma Care Centre in Mysuru is set to become operational with budgetary support of ₹30 crore. There will be a similar facility at Kalaburagi as well. Also, ₹20 crore is being provided for the two facilities of Kidwai units in Mysuru and Kalaburagi for treatment of cancer patients.

₹50 crore has been allocated for tribal development with focus on Jenukuruba, Soliga, Yerava, Kadu Kuruba, Bettakuruba communities, which are found in 8 districts, including in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Kodagu belt. The State used to provide nutritious food to them for six months in an year, and this initiative has been extended for 12 months.

There is a mention of development of an air strip in Kodagu to promote tourism while SSI and new industrial estates will be established in different parts of the State, including Chamarajanagar.

The government has provided ₹50 crore for Mysugar Company in Mandya for the year 2023-24. The unit has begun crushing operations. Mr. Siddaramaiah has promised that all necessary measures will be taken to infuse working capital, modernise the company, and run it sustainably.

₹120 crore has been allotted for construction of rail barricades to mitigate human-elephant conflict, bulk of which takes place in Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts.