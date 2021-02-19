Karnataka Budget to be presented on March 8

The Karnataka Budget for 2021-22 will be presented in the State legislature on March 8.
The legislature session will commence on March 4 and the first two days (March 4 and 5) will be set aside for discussion related to “one nation-one election”. The legislature session will conclude by the end of March.
This would be the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget would be presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has begun Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.
The Cabinet meeting on Thursday approved the Karnataka Money Lenders (Amendment) Bill, 2020, of the Cooperation Department which would be tabled in the Budget session.
Under the Bill, those who violate the provisions of Act will be convicted and the term of imprisonment increased from six month to one year and fine from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons.
