December 25, 2022 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

The State Budget for 2023–24 will be tabled in February and already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

After the Belagavi session, talks will be held with all the departments and associations/organisations. Pre-budget meeting will be started next month, Mr. Bommai said at Shiggaon on Saturday. He was in his constituency to inaugurate a slew of projects.