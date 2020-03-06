Karnataka Budget: Survey of shola forests to conserve diversity

A survey of the shola forests in the State has been proposed by the government to “protect and conserve the biodiversity” of these forests. A grant of ₹5 crore has been allocated for it. Shola forests — tropical montane forests — have been touted by recent studies as being among the most threatened ecosystems globally.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also announced a vulture breeding centre that will be set up in the vulture sanctuary in Ramanagaram at a cost of ₹2 crore. There will also be a ₹6.25-crore programme for rehabilitation of monkeys in five years.

The Budget has raised the issue of air pollution caused by thermal power stations and proposed setting up a Flue Gas Desulfurisation (FGD) system at the thermal power stations of Raichur, Ballari and Yaramaras at a cost of ₹2,510 crore.

Implementation of drainage and sewage systems in 20 urban areas to prevent the accumulation of filth in the riverbeds of 17 rivers and the establishment of a Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) unit in one town will be undertaken at a total expenditure of ₹1,690 crore, Mr. Yediyurappa said. A scheme for the use of treated water in urban areas for non-domestic purposes in Ballari, Chitradurga and Hubballi-Dharwad has also been proposed.

Among the other major announcements are the State’s first marine eco-park, to be established in Uttara Kannada, and the upgrading of the mini-zoo at Tyavarekoppa Tiger-Lion Safari in Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, environmentalists criticised the Budget for failing to address critical concerns. Yellappa Reddy and Leo Saldanha said the threats to the Western Ghats found no mention in the Budget. “Nothing has been mentioned about the destruction of the Western Ghats. If you do not take corrective measures now, the fragile ecosystem will vanish,” said Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Saldanha said that though there is a mention of the devastating floods caused during last monsoon, nothing has been planned to attend to the “causative factor of the floods”. “The entire Western Ghats hardly gets any attention. Instead, there is a mention of diversion of rivers, which is causing destruction. Similarly, there is no plan to save the habitat of vultures. The shola forests cannot be protected unless the lower forests are. The Forest Department has no major financial support,” he said.

Milind Bunyan, academy coordinator, Ashoka Trust For Research In Ecology and the Environment, said, “The decision to fund a survey of sholas is welcome. The sholas consist of a matrix of forests and grasslands, both of which are vital for the unique species assemblages that live there and the rivers that originate here.”