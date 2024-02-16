Karnataka Budget: Proposals to increase BBMP revenue, decongest traffic

February 16, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 2024-25 Budget presented on Friday has proposed to substantially step up the revenue of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), besides focusing on decongesting Bengaluru’s traffic through the implementation of big-ticket projects. However, the budget has not proposed any allocation for these projects.

The BBMP has successively failed to tap into the city’s fullest revenue potential, which the government has proposed to fix. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that in the next fiscal (2024-25), tax collection is expected to reach ₹6,000 crore.

The budget said this fiscal, the civic body has collected ₹4,300 crore, which is ₹1,000 crore more than the previous financial year’s collection. The revenue target set for this fiscal is ₹4,790 crore. Last year, the BBMP’s collection stood at ₹3,155 crore. The budget has also proposed to mobilise additional non-tax revenue of ₹2,000 crore through a revised advertisement policy and premium floor area ratio (FAR) policy.

Decongesting traffic

The other focus area is traffic management. The budget has proposed the much-talked-about tunnel road. Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The State government has decided to resolve traffic congestion in the city by constructing underground tunnels.” To check the feasibility, a small tunnel will be constructed this year at Hebbal junction, where there is high traffic congestion. However, there is no mention in the budget about the total distance of the tunnel.

The budget has also proposed the commencement of work on the 73 km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), which was earlier known as Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). The cost of the project is estimated at ₹27,000 crore and will be implemented under the Public Private Partnership model. A request for proposal has already been invited for the project, and land has already been acquired.

It is also proposed to build an additional 100 km all-weather road by utilising space available within the canal buffer zone. Under this scheme, a 100 km road is being developed, he said. The Chief Minister said about ₹1,700 crore has been allocated for the white-topping of several roads in the Central Business District (CBD). The State government will release about ₹900 crore for this, and the BBMP should fund the rest.

Under Sugama Sanchara - Brand Bengaluru, the BBMP is in consultation with an expert committee and based on the committee’s report, measures will be taken to ease traffic congestion in the city, he said.

Skydeck and solar parks

Among the other projects listed was a 250-meter-high sky deck for which internationally renowned architects have been invited to prepare a novel design. But there is no allocation made for the project.

On the other hand, captive solar parks will be established in various institutions under the Urban Development Department, such as BBMP, BMRCL, BWSSB and BDA.

