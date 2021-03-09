Karnataka Budget: Projects to give a push to renewable energy

Bengaluru

09 March 2021 01:07 IST

Continuing the push for renewable energy — a sector Karnataka is seen as a leader in — Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced the establishment of a 500-MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) solar power park at a cost of ₹350 crore at Firozabad of Kalaburagi district.

The proposed project, by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd., is expected to come up on 1,551 acres owned by the Power Company of Karnataka Ltd. through private developers for energy sale outside the State. Apart from this, a 1,000-MW project of pumped hydro storage plant, with private investments of ₹4,000 crore, has been announced for continuous supply of clean energy-based electricity.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to this, the Chief Minister has announced measures to tackle issues related to the quality of power supply in the State. Rising tariffs and irregular power supply has been a constant grouse from domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers alike. Along with the implementation of the second phase the KPCL project of renovation and modernisation of 400/220 KW sub-centres at a cost of ₹100 crore, it has been proposed to automate electricity activities, metering, and audit functions of the KPTCL under the Union government’s SAMAST system and for the co-ordination of open access electricity transactions and billing reports through the Internet, Mr. Yediyurappa announced on Monday.

Keeping in mind the push for electric vehicles, he has also announced the establishment of 1,000 charging centres for such vehicles in the State under a public-private partnership model.