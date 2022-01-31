Karnataka budget: OBC, Dalit mutt seers submit wish list

A delegation of the Backward Classes’ Seers Federation led by Niranjanandapuri of Kanakaguru Peeta of Kaginele held detailed discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the ongoing programmes of the mutts and educational institutions run by them.

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 18:45 IST

They want more funds for construction of schools, hostels and community halls in the premises of school and mutts

Seers of 34 mutts of backward classes and Dalits called on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 31 and demanded allocation of more funds in the State Budget for 2022-23 for the communities’ upliftment and grants to schools run by them.

A delegation of the Backward Classes’ Seers Federation led by Niranjanandapuri of Kanakaguru Peeta of Kaginele held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister on the ongoing programmes of the mutts and educational institutions run by them. They urged Mr. Bommai to give special focus in the budget to OBCs and Dalits by allocating more funds for construction of schools, hostels and community halls in the premises of school and mutts.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bommai said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Ministers Nagaraj (MTB), Byrathi Basavaraj and Kota Srinivas Poojary had accompanied the seers who demanded allotment of land in Bengaluru for construction of a building for undertaking various activities for the benefit of OBCs and Dalits. Though the previous government allocated land in Bengaluru, the matter is in court. He would direct the department concerned to clear all hurdles for allocation of land, Mr. Bommai said.

Seers informed him about availability of land in districts, which could be allocated for construction of community halls for the benefit of backward classes and Dalits. Since mutts have been discharging social responsibilities by undertaking anna dasoha and vidya daana, he has positively responded to their demands, Mr. Bommai said after the meeting.

With aspirations of many Dalits and OBCs not fulfilled, the seers demanded more job opportunities for community youth and women in government-run institutions, he said.