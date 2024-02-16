Karnataka Budget: ‘Navu Manujaru’ to inculcate social harmony among students

February 16, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Budget presented on Friday offers a novel scheme to sow seeds of social harmony at the school and college level with a programme titled ‘Navu Manujaru’ (We are human beings). It is an interactive, two-hour, weekly class that will involve discussions and debates in all schools and colleges to promote values such as tolerance and scientific temper.

The Budget saw allocation for education sector jump by ₹6,462 crore in 2024-25 (to ₹44,422 crore from the previous ₹37,960 crore), and announced a programme to help children learn mathematics, a tough nut to crack for many. ‘Ganitha-Ganaka’ programme, in collaboration with J-PAL Institute, is for students studying from classes 3 to 5. ‘Marusinchana’ programme will be taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore to improve learning ability of students of classes 6 and 7 who are lagging in studies.

Among other promises for primary education is upgrade of 2,000 government primary schools as bilingual schools (Kannada and English) and Science and Computer Labs and Internet facility under a two-year package in government high schools with higher enrolment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Budget also announced NEET/JEE/CET training programme for about 20,000 students studying in science stream in government PU colleges.

In higher education, the Budget announced upgrade of 30 Government Women First Grade Colleges and Government Women Polytechnic colleges this year. A new programme, ‘Beru-Chiguru’, was announced through which the alumni of government higher education institutions will be encouraged to contribute to the development of the institutions.

On the other hand, to bring more efficiency in the working of the Medical Education Department, the Medical Education Directorate will be upgraded to a Commissionerate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.