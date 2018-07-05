Karnataka budget: Kumaraswamy proposes 'Compete with China' scheme

more-in

To compete with China-made goods, the State budget has proposed to establish a unique programme. The budget states that spare parts will be manufactured at the village-level, assembled at Taluk level and malls be will be opened to market these goods. For this purpose, plug and play industrial sheds will be constructed.

A manufacturing industry of household LED lights will be developed in Chitradurga district under this scheme. At present, LED lights are imported from China.

The State government will be developing Hassan district as bathroom floor tiles and sanitary goods manufacturing district to compete with China-made bathroom, floor tiles and sanitary goods.

To compete with Chinese toys, a manufucturing cluster will be established in Koppal district. The budget states that toys operated with battery and electricity have entered the market and ICB, chip, micro DC motor are incorporated in these toys. “There is a world market for such toys. In China these mechanized toys are manufactured and supplied to the entire world. In this background, a challenge to Chinese toys, it is proposed to establish a cluster for manufacture of toys in Koppal district,” the budget document read.