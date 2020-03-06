Karnataka budget gets mixed response

The State Budget received mixed response.

While several leaders and activists have welcomed the allocation of ₹500 crore towards the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project, they however have felt that the project needed more funds allocation.

Activist Viresh Sobaradmath Swami, whose Raitha Sena led the agitation, has said that at least ₹1,000 crore should have been allocated for the project.

Welcoming the budget proposals, Union Mminister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said it would boost the farming sector as there was more focus on irrigation. Mr. Joshi has said that the mobile soil testing laboratory, the subsidy to drip irrigation and horticulture, the increased allocation for crop insurance, and the development of Dharwad district as home and consumer-care manufacturing cluster were welcome moves.

However, Prasad Abbayya, MLA, and Srinivas Mane, MLC, both of the Congress, have termed the Budget as visionless and disappointing.

In separate releases, they have said it was disappointing that the Chief Minister had not shown the same interest with which he had formed the government. Mr. Abbayya has said that the Chief Minister had completely neglected north Karnataka.

“What is even disappointing is that the focus has been only on Bengaluru and the rest of the cities in the State have not received any special allocation,” Mr. Mane said in a release.

Professor and Chairman of Department of Economics, Karnatak University, Dharwad, R.R. Biradar and Professor of Economics B.H. Nagoor have termed the budget as a balanced one. Prof. Nagoor has welcomed some of the proposals such as allocation of ₹5,000 crore for lift irrigation.

Farmers’ leader Gangadhar Patil Kulkarni said that the budget is more focussed on the beautification of Bengaluru rather than welfare of the farmers. While efforts had been made to present the budget as pro farmer, it was not so in reality, he has said.

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has welcomed several of the budget proposals including allocation for irrigation projects . However it has felt that the stamp duty (from existing 5% to 2% ) on first-time registration of new apartments/ flats, costing less than ₹20 lakh, should have been to increased to ₹40 lakh.