February 16, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Construction of a flyover on the outskirts of Mysuru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Peripheral Ring Road, and railway overbridges in the city was mentioned in the Karnataka Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 16.

Reading out the Budget, Mr. Siddaramaiah said a flyover will be constructed on the outskirts of the city on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to reduce traffic congestion. The flyover will be constructed in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he said.

The flyover, which is expected to come up on the highway at the Manipal Hospital junction with Outer Ring Road, is aimed at decongesting the road, which has begun witnessing traffic snarls, particularly after the newly widened Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was thrown open to the traffic last year.

Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh visited Mysuru in November 2023 and discussed with the officials on the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a flyover at the junction.

A number of motorists had complained about vehicular pile-up at the junction from all four sides. Traffic snarls at the junction have become very common during weekends when the volume of traffic on the highway increases substantially, forcing the motorists to endure a long wait the junction for the traffic to clear.

In view of the pressure from motorists, the officials are exploring the possibility of making the junction signal-free for seamless movement of traffic by constructing a flyover, a rotary and an underpass.

Peripheral Ring Road

Also finding mention in the State Budget was the proposal to construct a Peripheral Ring Road in Mysuru.

“Rapid growth of Mysuru is increasing the traffic congestion in the city and also adding pressure on the ring road. Given this, a feasibility report will be prepared to construct a peripheral ring road to Mysuru City under PPP (Public Private Partnership) or Town Planning Model,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

It may be recalled here that Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has proposed to construct a Peripheral Ring Road spanning about 73 kms as the traffic on the existing 43-km-long Outer Ring Road had already reached saturation point along many stretches.

The Peripheral Ring Road is not only expected to have a six-lane carriageway flanked by service roads on either side, but also have clusters for IT and BT, educational and health, hardware and software, pharmaceuticals, garments and apparels, besides a heritage living and sports village between the existing the existing Outer Ring Road and the Peripheral Ring Road.

Railway overbridges

The other infrastructure projects for Mysuru included in the State Budget presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah on Friday pertain to the construction of railway overbridges at Kukkarahalli lake and KRS road in Mysuru.

While one railway overbridge is expected to come at the level crossing on the KRS road near Outer Ring Road, the other is proposed on the road leading to Bogadi Road from Kautilya Circle near Crawford Hall in the city.

The cost of the projects is expected to shared between the Ministry of Railways and Government of Karnataka. However, the land for the projects will be acquired by the State government, according to sources.

