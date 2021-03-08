Karnataka budget 2021-22 live | Congress stages walkout

08 March 2021 12:11 IST

The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19

The Karnataka Budget for 2021-22 is being presented in the State legislature today.

This is the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has held several Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.

Here are the updates :

12:45 pm

Special schemes for women

The budget, presented on International Women's Day, announced special schemes and allocations for women.

Among the highlights are upgradation of all anganwadis in cities into creches in a phased manner to help working women. The budget promises loan of up to 2 crores for women entrepreneurs running hospitals or wellness centres. It also assures financial help to rural women self help groups.

The budget also promised to implement concessional bus passes for women, a programme announced earlier but not implemented.

12:30 pm

GDP down by 2.6%

Mr. Yediyurappa said COVID-19 and floods in North Karnataka had affected the economy of the State. He said the GDP of the State for 2020-21 had decreased by 2.6% compared to 2019-20.

However, he said, despite the floods the State had recorded the highest production of food grains and the agriculture sector had registered growth, while industry and service sectors had taken a hit.

12 noon

Congress stages walkout

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began the budget presentation at 12 noon amidst opposition by Congress.

Congress members staged a walkout claiming the Government had no "moral right" to present the budget.