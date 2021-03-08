Karnataka budget 2021-22 live | Congress stages walkout

The Karnataka Budget for 2021-22 is being presented in the State legislature today.

This is the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has held several Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.

GDP down by 2.6%

Mr. Yediyurappa said COVID-19 and floods in North Karnataka had affected the economy of the State. He said the GDP of the State for 2020-21 had decreased by 2.6% compared to 2019-20.

However, he said, despite the floods the State had recorded the highest production of food grains and the agriculture sector had registered growth, while industry and service sectors had taken a hit.

Congress stages walkout

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began the budget presentation at 12 noon amidst opposition by Congress.

Congress members staged a walkout claiming the Government had no "moral right" to present the budget.