Karnataka Budget 2020-21: Highlights

05 March 2020 11:37 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said agriculture and rehabilitation for those hit by floods will be top priority and acknowledged financial constraints this fiscal.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began presentation of the budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Thursday at 11 a.m., stating that agriculture and rehabilitation for those hit by floods will be top priority.

This is the seventh time Mr. Yediyurappa is presenting the budget.

With revenue collection falling short due to economic slowdown and reduction in devolution of central funds to the state under GST regime, how Mr. Yediyurappa mobilises resources is being watched with curiosity.

He acknowledged this in his initial remarks and said that it had compelled the State to cut expenses in some departments. Mr. Yediyurappa said that the State would soon write to the Centre on financial allocation to the Centre being cut in the 15th Finance Commission.

Here are the highlights:

Allocation for peripheral ring road, lakes

In an effort to decongest traffic in Bengaluru, Mr. Yediyurappa has announced Rs 14,500 crore towards developing the peripheral ring road in the city.

He also announced Rs. 100 crore towards the development of lakes in Bengaluru. He pointed out that Rs. 317 crore has already been earmarked previously for towards lake work.

500 core set aside for Mahadayi works

The Karnataka Government has set aside Rs. 500 crore for works related to Mahadayi irrigation.

Last week, the Central Government issued a notification on sharing the waters of the inter-state Mahadayi river among Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. It sought to implement the Mahadayi water disputes tribunal's August 2018 judgement which allocated 13.42 tmcft of water from the river to Karnataka.

The budget also set aside Rs. 1500 crore for the Yettinahole project, Rs. 20 crore for balancing reservoir for Tungabhadra and Rs. 5000 crore for various lift irrigation projects.