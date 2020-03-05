Karnataka Budget 2020-21: Highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began presentation of the budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Thursday at 11 a.m., stating that agriculture and rehabilitation for those hit by floods will be top priority.

This is the seventh time Mr. Yediyurappa is presenting the budget.

With revenue collection falling short due to economic slowdown and reduction in devolution of central funds to the state under GST regime, how Mr. Yediyurappa mobilises resources is being watched with curiosity.

He acknowledged this in his initial remarks and said that it had compelled the State to cut expenses in some departments. Mr. Yediyurappa said that the State would soon write to the Centre on financial allocation to the Centre being cut in the 15th Finance Commission.

Here are the highlights: