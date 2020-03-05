Karnataka Budget 2020-21: Highlights

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa arriving at Vidhana Soudha to present State budget.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa arriving at Vidhana Soudha to present State budget.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said agriculture and rehabilitation for those hit by floods will be top priority and acknowledged financial constraints this fiscal.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began presentation of the budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Thursday at 11 a.m., stating that agriculture and rehabilitation for those hit by floods will be top priority.

This is the seventh time Mr. Yediyurappa is presenting the  budget.

With revenue collection falling short due to economic slowdown and reduction in devolution of central funds to the state under GST regime, how Mr. Yediyurappa mobilises resources is being watched with curiosity.

He acknowledged this in his initial remarks and said that it had compelled the State to cut expenses in some departments. Mr. Yediyurappa said that the State would soon write to the Centre on financial allocation to the Centre being cut in the 15th Finance Commission.

Here are the highlights:

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 11:48:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2020-21-highlights/article30988415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY