Karnataka bracing to tackle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases over time: Minister

Bracing for the possibility of about 1 lakh people being affected by COVID-19 over a period of time in Karnataka, the Government is readying 20,000 beds and 2,000 ventilators to tackle the eventuality, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Legislative Council, the minister said that the State has ordered 10 lakh personal protection kits, 15 lakh three-layer masks and 5 lakh N-95 masks in an effort to stem the spread of the disease.

Mr. Narayan said that temporary tents would be erected for initial COVID-19 testing to ease the burden on hospital infrastructure.