Karnataka bracing to tackle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases over time: Minister

Bracing for the possibility of about 1 lakh people being affected by COVID-19 over a period of time in Karnataka, the Government is readying 20,000 beds and 2,000 ventilators to tackle the eventuality, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Speaking at the Legislative Council, the minister said that the State has ordered 10 lakh personal protection kits, 15 lakh three-layer masks and 5 lakh N-95 masks in an effort to stem the spread of the disease.
Mr. Narayan said that temporary tents would be erected for initial COVID-19 testing to ease the burden on hospital infrastructure.
