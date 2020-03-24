Karnataka

Karnataka bracing to tackle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases over time: Minister

BBMP workers spray disinfectant in parts of Bengaluru.

BBMP workers spray disinfectant in parts of Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Bracing for the possibility of about 1 lakh people being affected by COVID-19 over a period of time in Karnataka, the Government is readying 20,000 beds and 2,000 ventilators to tackle the eventuality, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Speaking at the Legislative Council, the minister said that the State has ordered 10 lakh personal protection kits, 15 lakh three-layer masks and 5 lakh N-95 masks in an effort to stem the spread of the disease.

Mr. Narayan said that temporary tents would be erected for initial COVID-19 testing to ease the burden on hospital infrastructure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 3:39:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-bracing-to-tackle-1-lakh-covid-19-cases-over-time-minister/article31152550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY