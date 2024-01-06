ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka BJP to meet in Bengaluru on January 8 to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy, says V. Sunil Kumar

January 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two surveys have been conducted in Karnataka for selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BJP State general secretary V Sunil Kumar and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

BJP State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said that the party will organise a meeting in Bengaluru on January 8 to chalk out strategies for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on January 6, Mr. Kumar said that 54 leaders of the party, including the national general secretary Arun Singh and the Central Parliamentary Board member B. S. Yediyurappa, will participate in the meeting, which will be presided over by the party’s State president B. Y. Vijayendra.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The party intends to highlight corruption, especially in transfers, and the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government in Karnataka. In addition, the BJP will publicise the development projects and welfare schemes and other achievements of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is anti-farmer, anti-Kannada, anti-Hindu and anti-Dalits. “The government is favouring a particular community and chalks out its programmes in favour of them,” he alleged.

Zero development in Karnataka, says Leader of Opposition R. Ashok

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok alleged that there was zero development in Karnataka in the past seven months after the Congress government took over. “The government faced a financial crunch after it implemented its guarantee schemes. Hence, it did not have funds to take up development projects,” he told mediapersons in Udupi.

Two surveys have been conducted in Karnataka for selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. “Those who are in touch with people will get the party ticket,” he said adding that seat sharing with the Janata Dal (Secular) is yet to be finalised.

To a question, Mr. Ashok said he is confident that his colleague V. Somanna will not desert the BJP. “He will not join any other party. I have spoken to him and his son too. Some issues raised by Mr. Somanna will be discussed at the party level,” Mr. Ashok said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to ensure he is not replaced by Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years. “The demand to have three Deputy CMs in Karnataka has resurfaced to counter D. K. Shivakumar,” Mr. Ashok said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US