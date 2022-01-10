Karnataka BJP president tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru

10 January 2022 16:47 IST

This is the second time Nalin Kumar Kateel has been infected by COVID-19

Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10.

In a tweet, Mr. Kateel said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is asymptomatic. Those who have come in contact with him in the last few days should get themselves tested, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

This is the second time Mr. Kateel has tested positive for COVID-19. He was earlier in quarantine during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020.