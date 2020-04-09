Karnataka BJP launches COVID helpline with common number

The BJP today launched the party helpline ‘BJP Karnataka COVID-19’ with a common phone number 080-68324040 to help people across the State during the lockdown.

Addressing presspersons after launching the helpline, Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of the State unit, said that when people call up this number the information is relayed to the district, taluk and then to the ward-level party unit for taking action.

The party has identified 12 matters for which people can seek help, including meals, food packets, medicine, ambulance, and doctor.

In addition to the common helpline number, people can seek help through WhatsApp number 8722557733 and through its Facebook account ‘BJP Karnataka SMIT Cell’ and twitter account ‘#BJPKarCOVIDHelp’.

Mr. Kateel said that the services are available to people in its 37 organisational districts in the State. Earlier each district had different helpline numbers. Now it has been made common.

The party will review the action taken on the requests at 9 p.m. daily.

Mr. Kateel said that the party has launched a campaign of preparing masks at houses. Once ready they would be distributed among the needy.

The party workers have been instructed to make 100 persons in each booth to contribute ₹100 each to the PM CARES Fund through BHIM App. No cash will be accepted by the party workers.