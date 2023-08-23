Karnataka: BJP dubs SEP as ‘Sonia Gandhi Education Policy’

August 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP leaders vented their ire against the Congress government in Karnataka over the withdrawal of National Education Policy (NEP) and the proposal to introduce State Education Policy (SEP). Former Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai mocked the proposed SEP as “Sonia Gandhi Education Policy.”

He was speaking at the meeting organised by Peoples’ Forum for Education to discuss NEP in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He said that the Congress government is trying to impose “Macaulay education system” in the State by attempting to withdraw NEP..

Mr. Bommai also challenged the Congress leaders who are running educational institutions to switch to State affiliation if they oppose NEP. “The Deputy Chief Minister who owns several educational institutions should make it clear to public what policy will be followed by the schools and colleges run by him,” he added.

