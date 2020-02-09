Karnataka BJP draws ire of Twitterati over tweet on burqa-clad women

A tweet by the BJP State unit on Saturday drew severe criticism on social media.

Tweeting out a video of a long line of burqa-clad women in Delhi showing their EPIC as they waited for their turn to vote, BJP Karnataka tweeted, “Kaagaz nahi dikayenge hum”!!! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise.”

The tweet comes days after the Union government, in a reply in the Lok Sabha, said there was no discussion or decision on the National Register of Citizens where people need to furnish documents to prove their citizenship.

The tweet drew more than 3,300 comments, most of which said it laid bare the intentions of the ruling party. One user, Shivam, tweeted: “...this is how India’s ruling party is threatening Muslims, in a tone, this tweet says it all about intentions of ruling party of India ,they are openly calling for Indian Muslims to prove their loyalty & citizenship in a threatful way.”