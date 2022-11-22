  1. EPaper
Karnataka BJP complains to ECI against Congress

November 22, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has come under fire over the alleged irregularities by Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust in a fraudulent voter survey, has now written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against the Congress and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the case.

N. Ravi Kumar, MLC and general secretary, BJP Karnataka, in a letter to the ECI has alleged that while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had roped in Chilume only to conduct a voter awareness drive and FIRs had been registered over alleged violation of these conditions, the NGO was roped in to add and delete voters from the electoral rolls in 2017. Terming it an interference into the domain of the ECI, the BJP has now demanded action against the Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister then. The complaint also alleges that the Congress was "threatening and holding to ransom the ongoing electoral rolls revision by the ECI with their bogus allegations".

