ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka BJP appoints district unit presidents ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

January 15, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra appointed heads to 39 district units

PTI

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 05/01/2024 BJP state President B Y Vijayendra addressing the press in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra appointed heads of the party's 39 district units on Sunday, January 14, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ
Vijayendra’s stand on giving preference to youth is his personal opinion, says Joshi

According to a list issued by the State BJP, former deputy mayor of Bengaluru S. Harish has been made the president of Bengaluru North, the BJP's Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency candidate Sapthagiri Gowda has been made the Bengaluru Central president, and Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy the Bengaluru South president.

Among other appointments, L. Nagendra has been made the president of the party unit in Mysuru City, L.R. Mahadevaswamy in Mysuru Rural, Gita Sutar in Belagavi City, and Subhash Patil in Belagavi Rural.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP also appointed Thippanna Majjagi as the president of its unit in Hubballi-Dharwad, Ningappa Suttagatti in Dharwad Rural, Sathish Kumpala in Dakshina Kannada and Devaraj Shetty in Chikkamagaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US